New Mexico State agrees to pay $8M to settle basketball players’ sex assault, hazing lawsuit

New Mexico State agreed to pay $8 million to settle a lawsuit involving two basketball players who said they were sexually assaulted by teammates. Terms of the settlement were released on the state’s open-records site. Deuce Benjamin and his father, William, who was a co-defendant, will receive $4.125 million, while another player, Shak Odunewu, will receive $3.875 million. The New Mexico State board of regents does not admit liability as part of the settlement. The funds will come from a state risk-management insurance policy. Benjamin and Odunewu have both agreed to let their names be used in the lawsuit and media interviews.

