Nikola Vucevic agrees to a 3-year, $60 million extension with the Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls and center Nikola Vucevic have agreed to a $60 million, three-year extension, keeping the two-time All-Star off the free agent market. The move was hardly a surprise. Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas and Vucevic had expressed a desire to get a deal done. Vucevic averaged 17.6 points and 11 rebounds while playing in all 82 games for the first time in his career. The consistently productive 6-foot-10 center turns 33 in October. He has averaged 17 points and 10.5 rebounds over 12 seasons with Philadelphia, Orlando and Chicago.

