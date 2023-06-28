Noah Song works a perfect inning in his 1st game since joining Phillies organization from U.S. Navy

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies prospect Noah Song has pitched a perfect inning for Class A Clearwater in his first game since joining the organization in February from the United States Navy. The 26-year-old Song reported to major league spring training on Feb. 23 after the Navy granted his transfer from active duty to the reserves. The right-hander, who last pitched in a professional game on Aug. 29, 2019, for Class A Lowell in the Boston farm system, was shut down on March 11 due to lower back tightness. Entering in the bottom of the sixth inning of a Florida State League game at Bradenton, a Pittsburgh affiliate, Song got a pair of fly balls before striking out Alexander Mojica on a slider. He thew seven of 12 pitches for strikes.

