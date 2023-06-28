Rachel Garcia wins Athletes Unlimited AUX softball championship

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — Pitcher Rachel Garcia is the 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Softball champion. The former UCLA standout scored 1,392 points to finish atop the group of 42 players in the individual competition. She compiled a 4-1 record and led the league with a 3.19 earned run average. Middle infielder Aubrey Leach placed second with 1,158 points and designated player Mia Davidson finished third with 1,122 points. Infielder Jessie Warren was voted 2023 Athletes Unlimited AUX Defensive MVP.

