Rebuilding Flyers willing to be patient with top pick Matvei Michkov of Russia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Philadelphia Flyers are in rebuilding mode. That makes waiting for Matvei Michkov to conclude his KHL commitment in Russia a bit easier. The Flyers answered perhaps the biggest question coming into Wednesday night’s NHL draft by taking the Russian right winger at No. 7 overall. Michkov wasn’t the first Russian selected. That was defenseman Dmitriy Simashev at No. 6 by Arizona, despite Michkov being possibly the best Russian prospect in at least a decade. Flyers general manager Daniel Briere says Philly can’t wait to learn when Michkov will play for the team.

