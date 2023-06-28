Reds beat Orioles 11-7 in 10 innings to win series at Camden Yards

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Benson hit a go-ahead triple and TJ Friedl followed with a two-run homer in a four-run 10th inning to give the Cincinnati Reds an 11-7 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. The Reds won two of three games at Camden Yards, where they had not played since 2014. Orioles rookie Jordan Westburg went 2 for 5 with an RBI double in the eighth and has five hits in his first three major league games.

