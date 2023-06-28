Springer sparks big 1st inning as Blue Jays beat Giants 6-1

TORONTO (AP) — George Springer hit the first of four Toronto doubles in a five-run first inning, and the Blue Jays beat San Francisco 6-1 to stop the Giants’ 10-game road winning streak. Giants right fielder Michael Conforto exited after one inning because of a tight left hamstring. He is hitting .236 with a team-high 12 homers and 42 RBIs. Bowden Francis got his his first major league win for the Blue Jays. Toronto won for the third time in four games and reached the season’s midpoint at 44-37. San Francisco lost for just the third time in its last 16 games.

