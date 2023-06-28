Skip to Content
AP National Sports

Taika Waititi’s soccer pic ‘Next Goal Wins’ set for Toronto Film Festival premiere

KTVZ
By
Published 9:38 AM

Taika Waititi’s soccer comedy “Next Goal Wins” will have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this fall, organizers said Wednesday. The Searchlight Pictures film is based on a true story and stars Michael Fassbender as a Dutch-American soccer coach assigned to help the struggling American Samoa national team in its quest to qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. The team at that point was best known for suffering the worst loss in international football history TIFF’s 48th edition runs from Sept. 7 through Sept. 17. Searchlight Pictures will release “Next Goal Wins” in theaters on Nov. 17.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content