Top players who could be on the move during soccer’s transfer window

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Lionel Messi and Karim Benzema kicked off the transfer window in spectacular fashion and more of soccer’s biggest stars could also be on the mover. Kylian Mbappe has told Paris Saint-Germain he will not sign a 12-month extension on his current contract. That is expected to spark an auction for the France striker. Real Madrid likely to be at the head of the line as the Spanish club looks for a replacement for Benzema. Madrid and Manchester United have also been linked with Harry Kane as the striker enters the final year of his contract at Tottenham.

