Travelers says changes are coming to TPC River Highlands after complaints over low scores

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Changes will be made to the TPC River Highlands golf course after record low scoring last week during the PGA Tour’s annual Travelers Championship. Travelers Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer Andy Bessette told The Associated Press on Wednesday that officials at the club are already looking at modifications to the course to make it more difficult next year. Keegan Bradley won the tournament by shooting a course record 23-under 257, a shot better than Kenny Perry’s previous record from 2009. There were eight rounds of 62 or better during the week, which was marked by some rainy, but not windy days that kept the greens soft.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.