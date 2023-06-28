With a tweener on grass, Swiatek eases into Bad Homburg Open quarterfinals
BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Iga Swiatek has eased into the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Jil Teichmann in the Wimbledon warmup. The French Open champion pulled off a tweener to convert her first break point for a 3-2 lead in the first set at the grass-court tournament and then wrapped up the result in under 80 minutes. Swiatek saved all five break points she faced and took four of her own five opportunities. Swiatek next plays Russian Anna Blinkova. Blinkova beat 20-year-old Canadian Leylah Fernandez 7-5, 6-2. Katerina Siniakova defeated Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-4 to make her first quarterfinal appearance since returning from a wrist injury. Lucia Bronzetti rallied to upset fourth-seeded Egyptian Mayar Sherif.