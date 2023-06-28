Yankees’ Domingo Germán perfect through 7 innings against Athletics

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán has not allowed a baserunner through seven innings against the Oakland Athletics. Germán has nine strikeouts and has thrown 81 pitches, 59 for strikes. Germán, a seven-year veteran, has never thrown a complete game. His longest outing was 8 1/3 innings against Cleveland on May 1, when he gave up two hits and one run. The 30-year-old right-hander gave up a career-worst 10 runs, eight earned, in his previous start.

