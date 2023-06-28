Yelich lifts Brewers over reeling Mets after Cohen’s press conference

NEW YORK (AP) — Christian Yelich had three hits and two RBIs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to a 5-2 win over the New York Mets hours after Mets owner Steve Cohen held a press conference in which he preached patience but said his struggling team is running out of time to get back into the playoff race. The $355 million Mets are 36-44 and have lost 17 of 23. They were 8 1/2 games out of the last NL wild-card spot entering Wednesday. New York hasn’t won a series since sweeping Philadelphia from May 30 through June 1. Manager Buck Showalter, whose job was deemed safe for the rest of the season by Cohen, was ejected in the eighth inning for arguing with an umpire.

