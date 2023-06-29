Aces rout Liberty 98-81 in a matchup of marquee WNBA teams for their seventh straight win

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kelsey Plum scored 18 points and the Las Vegas Aces routed the New York Liberty 98-81 in the first meeting between two of the top teams in the WNBA. It was the seventh consecutive win for the Aces (14-1), who have been nearly unstoppable this season on offense averaging nearly 93 points a game. All five of the Aces starters scored in double figures with A’ja Wilson putting in 16 while Jackie Young and Candace Parker each adding 15. Chelsea Gray had 14 points and six assists, including a few highlight reel ones. Breanna Stewart scored 16 points and Jonquel Jones added 13 for the Liberty (10-4), who saw their four-game winning streak end..

