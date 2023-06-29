Skip to Content
American boat 11th Hour Racing declared winner of around-the-world Ocean Race

By JIMMY GOLEN
AP Sports Writer

The U.S.-based 11th Hour Racing Team has won the around-the-world Ocean Race. A jury awarded the hobbled sloop the equivalent of a second-place finish in a leg it couldn’t complete because of a crash that wasn’t its fault. The World Sailing International Jury awarded the Newport, Rhode Island, team four points for the final leg. That was enough for a three-point lead in the standings Thursday over second-place Team Holcim-PRB. It’s the first victory for an American boat in The Ocean Race’s 50-year history.

