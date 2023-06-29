Skip to Content
Blackhawks acquire Corey Perry from Lightning, adding more experience to Bedard-led rebuild

By JOHN WAWROW
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Chicago Blackhawks continued surrounding their youth-laden and Connor Bedard-headed rebuild with yet another experienced veteran, acquiring forward Corey Perry in a trade with Tampa Bay. The Blackhawks gave up a seventh-round pick in next year’s draft to acquire the 18-year player with the belief they can sign Perry, who is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent Saturday. The 38-year-old Perry joins his fourth team in five years after spending his first 14 seasons with Anaheim. The trade was made during the second day of the NHL draft, and a day after Chicago selected Bedard at No. 1 overall.

