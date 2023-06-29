Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

TORONTO (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer, Chris Bassitt struck out a career-high 12 over six shutout innings and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 2-1. Guerrero hit a go-ahead 413-foot drive to left off Keaton Winn in the sixth. The homer was Guerrero’s 12th. Before the game, Guerrero said he will participate in the July 10 Home Run Derby at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. Bassitt (8-5) allowed three hits and walked three to win for the first time in four starts.

