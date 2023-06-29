Bradley Beal enters his 30s with the Suns, says he’s ready to ‘chase this ring’
By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer
PHOENIX (AP) — Bradley Beal was drafted on his 19th birthday and spent his entire 20s with the Washington Wizards, where he scored a lot of points, enjoyed a little team success, but also suffered through plenty of painful losses. On Wednesday, he turned 30. Not a bad time for a new chapter in the three-time All-Star’s life and basketball career. Beal was introduced as a member of the Phoenix Suns on Thursday at the Footprint Center, about a week after he waived a no-trade clause that allowed him to be sent to the desert.