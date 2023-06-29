Deal with Dodgers co-owner unifies women’s pro hockey in North America, AP sources say
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
Professional women’s hockey in North America was unified Thursday when a co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers struck a deal with the Premier Hockey Federation. That’s according to two people with direct knowledge of the agreement who spoke to The Associated Press because the deal hadn’t been announced. A third person also confirmed the partial purchase of the PHF by Mark Walter’s firm. One of the people says the deal will result in a new women’s hockey league that is projected to launch in January. The PHF will cease operations under the deal, according to one of the people.