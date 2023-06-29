Detroit Red Wings pick up Yamamoto, Kostin in trade with Oilers for future considerations

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Red Wings added much-needed scoring depth, acquiring 24-year-old forwards Kailer Yamamoto and Klim Kostin in a trade with Edmonton on Thursday for future considerations. The move clears salary cap space for Oilers general manager Ken Holland, who stepped aside when the Red Wings hired general manager Steve Yzerman four years ago. Yamamoto had 10 goals and 15 assists in 58 games last season, which was his sixth in Edmonton. Kostin had 11 goals and 10 assists in 57 games with the Oilers after arriving from St. Louis in an October trade.

