Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency
By JOHN WAWROW
AP Hockey Writer
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A flat salary cap combined with a lack of high-profile players hitting the market could make the start of the NHL’s free agent signing period more of a dud on Saturday. Numerous teams are already being challenged to retain their own players. They include the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Boston Bruins, who currently have less than $11 million of space and nine roster spots to fill. The bigger headlines are expected to come from teams re-signing their stars to long-term deals, such as the Sabres and defenseman Rasmus Dahlin. The Columbus Blue Jackets, meantime, are anticipated to announce the hiring of Mike Babcock as coach after his existing contract with Toronto expires on Friday.