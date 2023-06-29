Former Olympic gold medal cyclist convicted in German child sex abuse case

BERLIN (AP) — A former champion cyclist who won two gold medals at the 1976 Olympics has been convicted by a German court in a child sexual abuse case. Gregor Braun was found guilty by a regional court in the city of Tuebingen of sexually abusing a child, soliciting the serious sexual abuse of a child and soliciting the production of abuse imagery in several cases. The court said in a statement Thursday that he was sentenced to 33 months’ imprisonment. During the trial, judges heard that 67-year-old Braun had for years paid for a woman to bring her young daughter along to sex dates, starting when the girl was 6 years old. Braun denied the allegations. The verdict can be appealed.

