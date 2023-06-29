IOC leader Bach quizzed by Ukrainian Olympic athlete on Russia issue for 2024 Paris Games

GENEVA (AP) — IOC president Thomas Bach has been quizzed by a Ukrainian Olympic athlete at his headquarters about needing to keep Russians out of the 2024 Paris Games. He then went to see the high jump event in Swiss city Lausanne of another Ukrainian who had criticized him one day earlier. Ukrainian teammates Viktoriia Tkachuk and Yaroslava Mahuchikh came to the International Olympic Committee’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland for the annual meet in the Diamond League series. Two-time Olympian Tkachuk used an IOC invitation for track athletes to visit and pressed Bach “to insist on the need to isolate Russia from international competitions.”

