Jaguars LT Cam Robinson suspended 4 games for violating NFL policy on PEDs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The NFL has suspended Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson for the first four games of the regular season for violating league policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson and the team had been awaiting his punishment for more than two months. Knowing it was coming, the Jaguars signed veteran and oft-injured backup Josh Wells to a one-year deal in early April and then used their first-round draft pick on Oklahoma offensive tackle Anton Harrison. They hope those moves will help offset being without Robinson for nearly a quarter of the season. Robinson’s suspension is without pay, meaning he will lose roughly $900,000 a game. He’s the highest-paid player on Jacksonville’s roster.

