Man United agrees to $69 million deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, AP sources

By JAMES ROBSON
AP Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has agreed to sign midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea for $69 million. The agreement was confirmed by two people with knowledge of the negotiations. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been publicly announced. Mount will sign a five-year contract with the option of a further 12 months. United will also have to pay a further $6.3 million based on meeting certain targets.

