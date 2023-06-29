Marlins’ Gurriel scratched from Red Sox game after being hit by a ball in batting practice

BOSTON (AP) — Miami first baseman Yuli Gurriel was scratched from the Marlins’ game against the Red Sox after being hit in the face with a ball during batting practice. Gurriel was taking grounders at first base when he went down. People rushed out to help him, and he was escorted off the field with a towel covering his face. Luis Arraez moved over to first base, and Jean Segura took Gurriel’s No. 5 spot in the batting order.

