Padres’ skid reaches 5 as Davis’ 3rd hit of game lifts Pirates to 5-4 win

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Henry Davis capped his first three-hit game with go-ahead single in a three-run seventh inning that rallied the Pittsburgh Pirates over San Diego 5-4 for a three-game sweep that stretched the Padres’ losing streak to five. San Diego wasted a 4-0 lead in the finale of a series in the Padres were outscored 21-9. San Diego has lost eight of 10, dropping seven games under .500. Davis had two RBIs and raised his average to .351. The start of the game was delayed 45 minutes because of poor air quality caused by Canadian wildfires.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.