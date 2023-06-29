Ramirez steal of home not enough as Fermin’s double in 10th lifts Royals over Guardians 4-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — José Ramirez daringly stole home for the go-ahead run in the 10th inning, but the Kansas City Royals rebounded to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-3 on pinch-hitter Freddy Fermin’s two-run double in the bottom half. Even win, the Royals reached the season’s midpoint at 23-58, the worst first-half record in team history. Cleveland manager Terry Francona was in attendance but was not in uniform as an on-going precaution against health concerns. Bench coach DeMarlo Hale managed the Guardians

