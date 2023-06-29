Rays beat Diamondbacks 6-1 to win 2 of 3 in series between 1998 expansion teams

PHOENIX (AP) — Luke Raley homered in the first inning, Wander Franco and Josh Lowe drove in two runs each in a five-run third and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-1. Tampa Bay won two of three in a series between the 1998 expansion teams. The Rays lead the major leagues at 56-28, while Arizona tops the NL West at 48-34. Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll left after four innings with right shoulder soreness.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.