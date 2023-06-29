Skip to Content
Rose sets the pace at British Masters with 7-under 65

SUTTON COLDFIELD, England (AP) — Justin Rose has set the pace in the first round of the British Masters with a 7-under 65. Rose is the World No. 31 and top-ranked player in the field. He had eight birdies and a solitary bogey at the Belfry on Thursday. The Englishman has a one-shot lead over former Ryder Cup teammate Jamie Donaldson. Donaldson birdied five of the last six holes in his 66. Defending champion Thorbjorn Olesen is five shots off the lead after an opening round of 70.

