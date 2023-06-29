Royals owner John Sherman envisions new stadium by 2027 or 2028 season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals hope to settle on the location for a new ballpark by the end of the summer, and owner John Sherman said Thursday that he envisions the club playing in a new stadium by the 2027 or 2028 season. The long-preferred site is near downtown Kansas City, but a competing offer from neighboring Clay County is also under consideration. Sherman hopes the public extends a sales tax that would generate about $350 million for the project, which could total $2 billion. The team has called Kauffman Stadium home since 1973, but the stadium is becoming antiquated and falling into disrepair.

