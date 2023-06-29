Sexual assault laws inspired by Larry Nassar’s abuse are signed by Michigan’s governor

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a package of bills that will create stricter punishments for sexual assault that takes place under the guise of medical treatment. The new laws will also protect students who report it. The bills were first inspired in the wake of the Larry Nassar scandal. Students testified that they had told adults what was happening but it went unreported. The new laws will also create comprehensive training materials for people required to report suspected child abuse and neglect. Lawmakers are hoping the movement on Nassar-inspired measures continues after many bills stalled for years in the Legislature.

