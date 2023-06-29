Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Eloy Jiménez and Zach Remillard had two-run singles in the third inning and the Chicago White Sox beat Los Angeles 9-7 on Thursday, overcoming Shohei Ohtani’s Angels-record 14th homer in June. The Japanese superstar broke the team mark for home runs in a month in the ninth inning with a two-run shot to left-center off Kendall Graveman’s slider. Ohtani leads the majors with 29 homers. Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakis and Hunter Renfroe also homered for Los Angeles. The Angels were 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position. Mike Trout added three hits and made a leaping catch at the center field wall in the fourth inning to rob Andrew Vaughn of a solo shot. The White Sox rallied to split the four-game series.

