Swiatek eases past Blinkova to reach her first grass semifinal ahead of Wimbledon

BAD HOMBURG, Germany (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek seems to be finding her groove on grass ahead of Wimbledon. She has won Grand Slam tournaments on clay and hard courts but was in her first tour-level grass-court quarterfinal on Thursday against Anna Blinkova at the Bad Homburg Open. The Polish player looked like she belonged there in a straightforward 6-3, 6-2 win that showcased her abilities on the return as Swiatek broke Blinkova’s serve to love three times. She plays Lucia Bronzetti next for a place in the final. American player Emma Navarro faces either Liudmila Samsonova or Katerina Siniakova in the second semifinal match.

