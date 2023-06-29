Taylor Moore, Peter Kuest lead Rocket Mortgage Classic; Dylan Wu 1 back after albatross

DETROIT (AP) — Taylor Moore and Monday qualifier Peter Kuest shot 8-under 64s to share the first-round lead in the Rocket Mortgage Classic. A slew of players are chasing them in what’s expected to be a shootout at Detroit Golf Club. Dylan Wu had the third albatross on the PGA Tour this season and shot 65, joining Sam Ryder, Aaron Rai, Ludvig Aberg, Sam Bennett, Justin Suh and Adam Schenk. Collin Morikawa was among those two shots back while Rickie Fowler was three off the lead at Detroit Golf Club. Some notable names were nowhere near the top of the leaderboard, including major champions Justin Thomas and Hideki Matsuyama.

