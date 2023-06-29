Torkelson homers twice for the Tigers in an 8-5 victory over the AL West-leading Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Spencer Torkelson homered twice and Andy Ibañez had the go-ahead RBI single as the Detroit Tigers earned a series split against the AL West-leading Texas Rangers with a 8-5 victory. Ibañez broke a 3-all tie Thursday with his hit in the seventh off Joe Barlow. Ezequiel Durán homered in his third straight game and Leody Taveras also went deep for the Rangers, who reached the midway point of their first season for manager Bruce Bochy on a 98-win pace. Their last winning season was 2016 and they’ve never won more than 96 games. Mason Englert, the third Detroit reliever, got the victory.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.