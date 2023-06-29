Tucker has 5 RBIs, Bergman hits slam and Astros rout Cards and Wainwright 14-0
By JOE HARRIS
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Kyle Tucker homered and drove in five runs, Alex Bregman hit his third grand slam this season and the Houston Astros blew out Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals 14-0. Houston had 18 hits, its most since Sept. 10, 2019, against Oakland. Bregman, Yainer Diaz and Corey Julks had three hits each. Tucker hit a two-run single in a six-run second that included Jose Altuve’s go-ahead single, José Abreu’s two-run double and Diaz’s RBI double. Tucker added a three-run homer in the sixth off Jake Woodford, a 447-foot drive to right.