Wimbledon 2023: Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are the defending champions

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Play begins at Wimbledon on Monday at the All England Club. It is the only Grand Slam tennis tournament held on grass courts. It lasts 14 days. Play is scheduled on the middle Sunday as of last year. The women’s singles final is July 15 and the men’s singles final is July 16. Novak Djokovic will be seeking his fifth consecutive title at Wimbledon and his eighth overall. He has not competed since winning the French Open for his men’s-record 23rd Grand Slam trophy and so is ranked No. 2 and seeded No. 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz. Elena Rybakina is the reigning women’s champion. Iga Swiatek is the No. 1 women’s seed because she has led the rankings for more than a year.

