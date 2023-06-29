Wimbledon 2023: Swiatek is top seed, 2022 champ Rybakina is 3rd, Gauff is 7th and Venus returns

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Associated Press takes a look at some of the top women at Wimbledon in 2023. Play in the year’s third Grand Slam tournament begins on the grass courts of the All England Club on Monday. The field is led by top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She has won four major titles but has never been past the fourth round at Wimbledon. Aryna Sabalenka is seeded second. She won her first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in January. Reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina is seeded third. The top two American women are fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula and seventh-seeded Coco Gauff.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.