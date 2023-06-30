65-year-old Bernhard Langer leads US Senior Open at difficult SentryWorld

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (AP) — Bernhard Langer has been able to avoid most of the trouble at SentryWorld in the U.S. Senior Open. He still was far from unscathed Friday in a 3-under 68 that gave him the second-round lead. The 65-year-old German star had six birdies and three bogeys. He hit 12 of 14 fairways on the tree-lined course with thick rough and tricky, inconsistent greens. At 3-under 139, he was one of only five players under par. The scoring average Friday was 76.54, down from 77.34 on Thursday. Langer won the Chubb Classic in Florida in February to tie Hale Irwin for the PGA Champions Tour’s career victory record of 45. First-round leader Rod Pampling was a stroke back, following an opening 68 with a 72.

