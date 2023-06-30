A’ja Wilson, who helped the Las Vegas Aces win their 1st WNBA title, signs a 2-year extension

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson has signed a two-year extension with the Las Vegas Aces, the team announced Friday. Wilson led the team to its first WNBA championship last season and has helped the team to a 14-1 record this year. Wilson was the No. 1 pick in 2018 WNBA draft out of South Carolina and won rookie of the year that season. She was the league MVP in 2020 and last season. She’s currently averaging 19.4 points and 9 boards.

