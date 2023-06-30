American Frances Tiafoe heads to Wimbledon with a career-high ranking and high hopes

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Frances Tiafoe heads into Wimbledon on the heels of his first title at a grass-court tournament and his first appearance in the Top 10 of the ATP rankings. He also says he has high hopes for what he can achieve over the coming two weeks at the All England Club. Tiafoe is a 25-year-old from Maryland whose breakthrough performance at a Grand Slam event came at last year’s U.S. Open. He eliminated 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal in the fourth round in New York along the way to making it to the semifinals at a Slam tournament for the first time.

