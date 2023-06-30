Skip to Content
Aregawi clocks fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in history to win Diamond League meet at Lausanne

Published 1:36 PM

By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Berihu Aregawi ran the fifth-fastest men’s 5,000 meters in track history to beat Olympic champion Joshua Cheptegei at the Athletissima meeting. Aregawi raced clear of Cheptegei over the last two laps to win a compelling duel in 12 minutes, 40.45 seconds. The 22-year-old Ethiopian never let Cheptegei get too close on his shoulder and broke clear 50 meters from the finish. Olympic 1,500-meter champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen eased to victory in 3:28.72, a meet record in Lausanne

Associated Press

