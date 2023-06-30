Astros open in-state showdown of AL West leaders with a 5-3 victory over the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Mauricio Dubón lined a go-ahead, two-run double in the sixth inning, and the Houston Astros beat the Texas Rangers 5-3 to open a series matching in-state rivals atop the AL West. Jose Altuve crushed the first pitch from Jon Gray for a game-opening homer. The defending World Series champion Astros fell behind 3-1 on back-to-back solo home runs from two of Texas’ four All-Star starters, Josh Jung and Jonah Heim. Houston had cut the deficit to one when Dubón sent a liner past the rookie Jung at third base.

