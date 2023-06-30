Belmont Park cancels thoroughbred racing Friday due to poor air quality

NEW YORK (AP) — Belmont Park canceled its thoroughbred racing card on Friday due to poor air quality caused by wildfires in Canada. The New York Racing Association announced the decision early in the afternoon after consulting with the New York State Equine Medical Director, its management and veterinary staff. NYRA spokesman Pat McKenna said there was a dramatic decline in air quality late this morning. The track remained open for simulcasting. This is the second time the wildfire have caused Belmont to cancel a card this month. The other happened days before the Belmont Stakes on June 10.

