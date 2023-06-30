Bittersweet reunion: Fletcher brothers face each other for first time in majors after father’s death
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — David and Dominic Fletcher got to play against each other for the first time in a major league game. Fittingly, it came at a stadium where they had watched plenty of games while growing up. Unfortunately, the Fletcher brothers’ biggest fan was not in attendance Friday night when David’s Los Angeles Angels hosted Dominic’s Arizona Diamondbacks at Angel Stadium. Their father, Tim, died suddenly earlier this month. He was 60.