Bulls retain Coby White, add Milwaukee’s Jevon Carter to backcourt mix

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls are keeping guard Coby White and adding perimeter help by agreeing to a deal with Milwaukee Bucks guard Jevon Carter. White opted to stay in Chicago rather than test the market as a restricted free agent and agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract, agent Ty Sullivan says. Carter is due $20 million over three years, agent Mark Bartelstein says. White and Carter could help fill a void at point guard. The Bulls do not expect Lonzo Ball to play this season after being sidelined for more than a year because of a left knee injury.

