Cam Johnson stays with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal worth $108 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Cam Johnson is staying with the Brooklyn Nets on a four-year deal worth about $108 million after quickly becoming one of their top players following his arrival in the trade for Kevin Durant. Johnson averaged 16.6 points in 25 starts after arriving from Phoenix in February. The forward became a full-time starter for the first time in his career earlier in the season with the Suns. Agent Steven Heumann confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN. Johnson was a restricted free agent, so the Nets could have matched any offer for him. But general manager Sean Marks had stressed that the team wanted to keep him and didn’t wait to see if other offers would materialize.

