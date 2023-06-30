Courtney Williams secures first career triple-double, Sky beat Sparks 86-78

CHICAGO (AP) — Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Courtney Williams secured her first career triple-double and the Chicago Sky beat the Los Angeles Sparks 86-78 for their second series win in two days. Williams finished with 12 points, 11 rebounds and a career-high 13 assists to become the third player in franchise history to record a triple-double. Williams was coming off a season-high 21 points on Wednesday in an 80-63 victory over the Sparks to help snap a six-game losing streak. Kahleah Copper added 17 points and Marina Mabrey scored 13 points of her 15 points in the first half for Chicago (7-9). Elizabeth Williams also scored 12 points for the Sky.

