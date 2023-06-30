Downtown Chicago course presents significant challenge for NASCAR Cup Series
By JAY COHEN
AP Sports Writer
CHICAGO (AP) — There are seven 90-degree turns. There are manhole covers, and transitions from concrete to asphalt and back. The margin for error is small, and any rain will make the course exponentially more difficult. Welcome to the first street race in NASCAR Cup Series history. NASCAR brings its 75th season to downtown Chicago this weekend for an experience unlike any other on the circuit. With Lake Michigan and Grant Park serving as the backdrop, the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course begins right in front of Buckingham Fountain and races by several downtown landmarks. No one is exactly sure what to expect, and there will be very little practice time before each race.